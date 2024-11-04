GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special officers asked to supervise paddy procurement in districts

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy wants the officials to be in the field to resolve grievances on the spot  

Published - November 04, 2024 06:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Special officers directed to ensure hassle-free paddy procurement.

Special officers directed to ensure hassle-free paddy procurement.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has asked the officials concerned to take steps for the procurement of paddy without causing any inconvenience to farmers.

The Chief Minister wanted the special officers appointed for the districts to visit the field and supervise the procurement process. The government had appointed these special officers recently to supervise the effective implementation of the welfare and development programmes at the grassroots level. He wanted the officials to ensure that paddy procurement was without any hassles besides taking steps to resolve grievances of the farmers on the spot.

The following officers have been appointed as Special Officers — Krishna Aditya (Adilabad, Nirmal, Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Mancherial districts); RV Karnan (Karimnagar, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla districts); Anita Ramachandran (Nalgonda, Yadadri Bhongiri, Suryapet districts); A Sharat (Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts); D. Divya (Rangareddy, Vikarabad and Medchal Malkajgiri districts.); Ravi (Mahabubnagar, Narayanapet, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal and Nagarkurnool districts); T. Vinaya Krishna Reddy (Warangal, Hanmakonda, Jangaon, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu and Mahabubabad districts); Harichandana Dasari (Medak, Sangareddy and Siddipet districts) and K. Surendra Mohan (Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts).

Published - November 04, 2024 06:13 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.