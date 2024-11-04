Special officers asked to supervise paddy procurement in districts

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has asked the officials concerned to take steps for the procurement of paddy without causing any inconvenience to farmers.

The Chief Minister wanted the special officers appointed for the districts to visit the field and supervise the procurement process. The government had appointed these special officers recently to supervise the effective implementation of the welfare and development programmes at the grassroots level. He wanted the officials to ensure that paddy procurement was without any hassles besides taking steps to resolve grievances of the farmers on the spot.

The following officers have been appointed as Special Officers — Krishna Aditya (Adilabad, Nirmal, Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Mancherial districts); RV Karnan (Karimnagar, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla districts); Anita Ramachandran (Nalgonda, Yadadri Bhongiri, Suryapet districts); A Sharat (Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts); D. Divya (Rangareddy, Vikarabad and Medchal Malkajgiri districts.); Ravi (Mahabubnagar, Narayanapet, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal and Nagarkurnool districts); T. Vinaya Krishna Reddy (Warangal, Hanmakonda, Jangaon, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu and Mahabubabad districts); Harichandana Dasari (Medak, Sangareddy and Siddipet districts) and K. Surendra Mohan (Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts).