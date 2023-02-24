ADVERTISEMENT

Special officers appointed for supervision of ABC-AR drive

February 24, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar, on instructions from Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, has appointed joint-commissioner level officers for zone-wise supervision of the special drive for animal birth control and anti-rabies vaccination taken up to address the street-dog menace.

Joint-Commissioner (Sanitation) B. Sandhya has been appointed special officer for Kukatpally zone, and Joint-Commissioner (SBM and Health) G. Uma Prakash for Secunderabad zone. Joint-Commissioners J. Suvartha, L.P. Mallaiah, A. Shailaja and B. Sreenivasu have been appointed for LB Nagar, Serilingampally, Charminar and Khairatabad zones respectively.

They will be supervising the drive for two months in addition to discharging their regular duties. The orders were issued after a young boy died in a canine attack in Amberpet recently.

