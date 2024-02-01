GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Special officer system back in gram panchayats

Govt. designates special officers as term of sarpanches and elected representatives expired on Thursday

February 01, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The rule of special officers is back in the Panchayat Raj system again. With the term of the existing sarpanches expiring on Thursday, the government has directed the district Collectors to appoint officer from the category of tahsildar/mandal parishad development officer/agriculture officer/mandal education officer/mandal panchayat officer or officers of the similar rank as special officers for gram panchayat or panchayats in their jurisdiction. The special officers have been authorised to exercise powers, discharge duties and perform the functions of the gram panchayat till new members and sarpanches of the respective villages assume office.

The special officers should take charge with immediate effect, according to the order issued by the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department.

