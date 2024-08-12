GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Special Officer from Irrigation Sub-Division in Palakurthy in ACB net

Published - August 12, 2024 05:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Special Officer of Gudikunta Thanda Gram Panchayat-cum-Assistant Engineer in Palakurthy of Jangaon was caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while he was accepting bribe on Monday.

An official release from the bureau said that Guguloth Gopal was the Special Officer in the Palakurthy Section of the Irrigation Sub-Division in Jangaon.

“On Monday, at 11.50 a.m., he was caught accepting the bribe amount of ₹6,000 from one Banoth Yakub to append his counter signatures as Special Officer on behalf of Gudikunta Thanda Gram Panchayat and to forward the fuel and other bills to the State Tax Officer (STO), Kodakandla. “The bribe amount was recovered from the dashboard of Gopal’s car. He was arrested and produced before the Sessions Judge for SPE & ACB Cases, Warangal. The case is under investigation,” said the release.

