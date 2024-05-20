Special Officer asks Medak dist. authorities to speed up paddy procurement

Special Officer to monitor the paddy procurement exercise in Medak district, Bharati Hollikeri, has asked rice millers to focus on their storage capacity and asked Tahsildars to assess the adverse conditions in the field level and report them to the higher authorities so that they could take measures to speed up procurement process.

At a meeting held at the Medak Collectorate along with District Collector Rahul Raj and other senior officials on Monday to discuss problems at procurement centres such as transportation issues, milling capacity of rice millers, collection of custom milled rice from millers, she asked the authorities to shift the purchased paddy to mills swiftly so that fresh arrivals could be procured in time.

She asked the millers to accept the paddy in tune with their milling capacity or else the stocks be sent to the mills in Siddipet and Mahabubnagar districts. She appealed to farmers to not worry about some delays in procurement as the government would procure the entire produce that would arrive at the purchase centres.

Ms. Hollikeri stated that nearly 4.38 lakh tonnes of paddy was purchased from about 44,700 farmers at 385 procurement centres and about ₹150 crore payments were made already. She instructed the authorities to supply tarpaulin sheets to farmers who have brought their produce to the procurement centres so that it was safe from the rain and also ensure that there was no shortage of lorries to transport paddy to mills/godowns.

She asked the officials to prepare reports about the stocks arrived at the purchase centres, stocks weighed so far, the produce at the purchase centre that was yet to be weighed and the quantity of paddy that was expected to arrive at the procurement centres.

Meanwhile, functionaries of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh Narsimha Reddy, Krishnaiah, Gangadhar Reddy, Rajashekhar Reddy and others submitted a memorandum to the Additional Collector to procure rain-soaked paddy without any delay.

