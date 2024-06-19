GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Special Lok Adalat to resolve Telangana cases pending before SC

Published - June 19, 2024 07:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

In a first ever initiative, Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA) is convening a Special Lok Adalat from July 29 to August 3 to adjudicate cases from Telangana pending before the Supreme Court.

TSLSA member secretary Ch. Panchakshari told the media on Wednesday that the programme was being convened as per the Supreme Court’s directions. This initiative to resolve pending cases before the apex court through Lok Adalat was being taken up for the first time.

The Supreme Court had identified 295 cases from Telangana pending before it for adjudication, in which parties concerned could have arrived at a settlement through compromise. These are disputes related to civil, criminal and maintenance issues, among others.

“Notices are being issued to parties in the 295 cases. We are trying to reach out to them. In three cases, we have already spoken with the parties concerned,” said the member secretary. Interested people can contact the TSLSA on landline number 040 23446723 between 10.30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

If litigants want to make use of the Special Lok Adalat, they can approach the concerned district LSA staff. TSLSA Administrative Officer Kalarchana said the litigants can explain their cases to the LSA personnel, fill up details in the format sent by the Supreme Court, sign and incorporate details of the compromise that would then be sent to the SC.

These papers form part of the case record, he said, noting that the parties need not go to the SC physically to get their matters resolved.

