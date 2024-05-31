Special law needed to regulate education fee in State: Teachers’ MLC 

Voicing concerns about steep rise in fees across private schools and colleges in the State, MLC (Teachers’) Alugubelli Narsi Reddy said the government must take up the issue and frame a legislation soon in the next Assembly session.

“It is not only Hyderabad, but fee exploitation has become rampant in many places in the State. In the name of special curricula for CBSE, IB, ICSE, IGCSE, fee charged per student is lakhs of rupees,” Mr. Narsi Reddy said.

Speaking at a round table meeting to discuss fee regulation in educational institutions here on Friday, he wondered why fee regulation in private educational institutions was not made compulsory by the School Education department. He said the only way to curb the menace was through strict legislation.

According to retired High Court Justice B. Chandrakumar, uncontrolled fees in the education sector not only promotes a corporate education system but also increases inequality in education and its access.

In the TMA Pai Foundation vs State of Karnataka case, Justice Chandrakumar reminded that the Supreme Court while affirmed the right of private educational institutions to establish and manage their establishments, it had also emphasised the reasonable autonomy within which the institutions must operate. In that judgment, the Court has laid down guidelines for admission process, reasonability in fixing fees, administration and staff appointments.

Justice Chandrakumar said: “Private educational institutions should operate on a service-oriented basis without profit. And a system of fee control, to ensure accessible education for all, must be introduced.”