Special late night MMTS trains for New Year celebrations

December 30, 2022 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

South Central Railway (SCR) will run special MMTS services during the night of December 31/ January 1 in view of New Year Celebrations at Calvary Temple between Lingampalli–Hyderabad and Lingampalli–Falaknuma starting at 1.15 a.m. The MMTS service to Hyderabad would leave Lingampalli at 01.15 a.m., Chandanagar 01.19, Hafizpet 01.22/01.23, Hitech City 01.27, Borabanda 01.29, Bharatnagar 01.32, Sanatnagar 01.34, Fatehnagar 01.36, Nature Cure Hospital 01.38, Begumpet 01.40, Hussainsagar Jn 01.42, Necklace Road 01.44, Khairatabad 01.46, Lakdi-ka-pul 01.48 and reach Hyderabad at 01.55 a.m..

The MMTS service to Falaknuma would leave Lingampalli at 01.30 a.m., Chandanagar 01.34, Hafizpet 01.37/01.38, Hitech City 01.42, Borabanda 01.44, Bharatnagar 01.46, Sanatnagar 01.48, Fatehnagar 01.50, Nature Cure Hospital 01.52, Begumpet 01.54, Hussainsagar Jn 01.56, Sanjeevaiah Park 01.58, James Street 02.00, Secunderabad 02.10/02.12, Sitaphalmandi 02.14, Arts College 02.16, Jamai Osmania 02.18, Vidyanagar 02.22 Kacheguda 02.34/02.36, Malakpet 02.29, Dabirpura 02.34, Yakutpur 02.38, Huppuguda 02.42 and reach Falaknuma at 02.55 a.m., said a press release.