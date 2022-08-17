Special Haritha Haram programme on August 21

 Indirakaran Reddy holds video conference

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
August 17, 2022 19:53 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government is planning special Haritha Haram programme on August 21, as part of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu.

Forest and Endowment Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy held a video conference on Wednesday in this regard and directed the officials to gear up for the event.

“Get ready to plant saplings at irrigation projects, open places and tanks on August 21. Public representatives must be involved in the process. Take steps to protect the saplings as well. So far we have planted 254 crore saplings and are planning to plant another 19.54 saplings as our target.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Forest department special secretary Shantha Kumari and other officials have participated in the programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Telangana

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app