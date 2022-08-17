Indirakaran Reddy holds video conference

Indirakaran Reddy holds video conference

The State government is planning special Haritha Haram programme on August 21, as part of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu.

Forest and Endowment Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy held a video conference on Wednesday in this regard and directed the officials to gear up for the event.

“Get ready to plant saplings at irrigation projects, open places and tanks on August 21. Public representatives must be involved in the process. Take steps to protect the saplings as well. So far we have planted 254 crore saplings and are planning to plant another 19.54 saplings as our target.

Forest department special secretary Shantha Kumari and other officials have participated in the programme.