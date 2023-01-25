Special foundation course for ISS, IES officers

January 25, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Government advisor and former Chief Secretary S.K. Joshi inaugurated a Special Foundation Course 2023 for 86 Indian Statistical Services (ISS) officers and 26 Indian Economic Services (IES) officers at Dr. MCR HRD Institute here on Wednesday. The trainee officers were from 13 States across India.

In his inaugural address, Dr. Joshi said that the ISS and IES officers will get great opportunities to contribute to the society in the contemporary scenario, which is characterised by Artificial Intelligence (AI), communicable epidemics and climate change. He called upon them to be always vigilant and ready to grapple with such disruptive changes.

He said that AI is expected to have a significant impact on both white-collar and blue-collar jobs in future. “While AI can displace some jobs in finance, healthcare, manufacturing and transport, it has a great potential to create new jobs in multiple sectors, including data analysis and software development, and will also increase productivity and quality of life,” he said.

Dr. Joshi also asked them to learn and perfect the art of implementing global best practices in order to ensure that data is accurate, complete, and consistent, which is a pre-requisite for taking informed decisions and maintaining the trust of all stakeholders.

Director general of the Institute Benhur Mahesh Dutt Ekka said that ISS and IES officers provide important inputs relating to numerous aspects of economy to different wings of the government, and thereby help them in enriching the quality of their governance.

“The role of ISS and IES officers has assumed greater importance considering the ever-increasing commitment of the government towards liberalisation, privatisation, and globalisation. Mr. Benhur Ekka further stated that the contribution of Hyderabad in the domains of information and communication technology and bio-technology, among others, has been increasing at a mind-boggling pace.

“An interaction of the ISS and IES officers with the officers from these domains will be greatly instrumental in understanding the newer applications of the concepts of statistics and economics in different sunrise sectors of the economy,” he added.

ADG of the Institute Anita Rajendra said that the percentage of female officer trainees, who are attending the course, is a staggering 50%. “It is a healthy trend and female aspirants for different competitive examinations should put their best foot forward and take a lion’s share in different services,” she said.

Former IFS officer and chief consultant of the training K. Tirupataiah welcomed the gathering, and course director Madhavi Ravulapati spoke about the course. Technical advisor Abhishek Kumar was present.