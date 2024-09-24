Special foundation course for All India Services and Central Civil Services Officers at Dr MCR HRD Institute

The Dr. MCR HRD Institute, Government of Telangana, on Monday launched a special foundation course for officers of the All India Services (AIS) and Central Civil Services (CCS) .

A total of 231 officers from 17 services, including Indian Police Service, Indian Statistical Service, and others, from across the country, are part of the inaugural course.

Releasing the course manual, Director General of Dr. MCR HRD Institute, Shashank Goel, said the foundational course will provide officers with a robust understanding of policy making, public administration, and the tools necessary for impactful service delivery.

‘No status quo’

Mr. Goel while noting that status quo has become a thing of the past in the present day scenario, said continuous change is a reality. And age-old bureaucratic, hierarchical, and rigid styles of leadership do not fit into the emerging demands.

“This calls for AIS & CCS officers to become torch-bearers of change. However, the precondition for this to happen, the civil servants must first embrace change themselves, adopt a mind-set that is open to change, willing to learn, and ready to adapt,” he said, and added that officers must embrace leadership style that is inclusive, agile, and responsive - particularly in a diverse and dynamic society like India.

Mr. Goel called upon the civil servants to foster an organisation culture that welcomes new ideas and solutions, as innovation is the lifeblood of of progress, and be effective communicators while connecting with people.

At the event, course director Madhavi Ravulapati presented a report on the features of the foundation course and added that it is based on innovative fusion of different training methodologies.

Assistant Director, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Aakanksha Kulshrestha, academic coordinator Mohammed Abbas Ali, and other officials were present.