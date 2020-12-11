Special focus on policing, says Harish Rao

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao said that the Telangana government has been according top priority to policing and all facilities are being provided to them so that they can perform duty without any problem.
Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Murkook Police Station in the mandal headquarters, constructed at an estimated cost of ₹ 14.5 crore, along with Home Minister Mahmood Ali on Friday, Mr. Harish Rao said that Telangana stood top in the country in maintaining law and order and crime rate is being reduced.
“Several police stations in Hyderabad and others places have got ISO certificates for their performance extending best services. More than 6.5 lakh cameras have been set up in Hyderabad and we are top in the country,” he said, adding that even the Centre has suggested to other State governments to extend similar services. He said that because of proper law and order companies like Amazon have been been coming and investing in Hyderabad
Mr. Mahmood Ali said that Dial 100 is acting very fast and the police teams were reaching the spot within five of receiving a call and implementing friendly policing.
DGP Mahender Reddy, Police Housing Corporation Chairman Damodar, ZP Chairperson V. Roja Sharma, Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy, Commissioner of Police Joel Davis and others were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath