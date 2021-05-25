Telangana

Special drive to vaccinate super spreaders

The State government has identified LPG delivery staff, fair price shop dealers, petrol pump workers, auto and cab drivers and some other categories of workers as super spreaders for the purpose of vaccinating them for COVID in a special drive.

Vendors in Rythu Bazars, fruit, vegetable and flower markets, kirana stores, persons working in liquor shops, non-vegetarian markets will also be covered under the special drive. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting convened by Finance Minister T. Harish Rao with senior officials led by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Tuesday.

The meeting deliberated about the issues relating to identification of super spreaders and logistics required to vaccinate them. Health Secretary S.A.M. Rizvi, Director of Public Health G. Srinivas Rao, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, Transport Commissioner M.R.M. Rao and other senior officials were present.

Printable version | May 25, 2021 10:58:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/special-drive-to-vaccinate-super-spreaders/article34644899.ece

