Special drive to make Hyderabad-Narsapur road plastic-free

Forest officials collecting waste from the Narsapur road in Medak district on Sunday.

MEDAK

10 January 2021 21:52 IST

In order to make the Hyderabad-Narsapur road plastic-free, a special drive was organised at the Narsapur urban forest area on Sunday, during which about one tonne of plastic and other materials were collected by forest officials.

“This is a plastic-free zone and we request visitors not to bring plastic, which is harmful for the environment. Fines will be imposed against those who break the rule,” said Sangareddy district forest officer V. Venkateswarlu. He added that plastic harms animals a lot.

The forest officials collected plastic waste, industrial waste, and even chicken waste from the roadside between Mambapur and Narsapur, with the help of four tractors. Forest Range Officer A. Veerendra Babu, Forest Section Officer (Gummadidala) Srinivas, and local elected representatives of Mumbapur took part.

