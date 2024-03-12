Special drive to dispose of pending Dharani applications extended till March 17

March 12, 2024 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana government has extended the deadline for the special drive to resolve pending Dharani applications by a week.

During the special drive conducted between March 1 and 9 at the tahsildar level, the government settled close to one lakh applications at different levels. This is against the 2.45 lakh applications received from farmers expressing their grievances ever since the launch of Dharani portal.

Since the pendency of applications remains high, the government has decided to extend the special drive till March 17. Accordingly, district collectors have been asked to give personal attention to clearing pending applications. The collectors have been directed to treat this as priority and ensure that guidelines are scrupulously followed for disposal of pending applications in a time-bound manner, a circular issued by Chief Commissioner of Land Administration Navin Mittal on Monday said.

Senior officials said the receipt of grievances related to Dharani portal would be a continuous process and farmers who could not submit their applications need not be worried about the deadline fixed for the special drive.

“The special drive is a short term immediate measure to clear pending applications. But receipt of applications for resolution of grievances will be a continuous process,” a member of the committee constituted on Dharani said. The CCLA’s office had released a series of guidelines fixing timelines at different levels for the resolution of grievances and they would hold good for the applications received in future.

The government was actively considering measures, such as a total revamp of the portal including the software part of it to ensure that there was no scope for lapses in future. “These are systematic changes and will work in the longer term,” the member told The Hindu.