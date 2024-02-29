Special drive to clear pending Dharani applications from March 1 to 9

February 29, 2024 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Revenue department has decided to launch a special drive from March 1 to 9 to clear the pending applications in Dharani portal, integrated land records management system.

The decision follows an elaborate meeting of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy with the members of the committee constituted to study problems relating to Dharani portal and suggest remedial measures. The Government has subsequently issued guidelines for disposal of Dharani applications and communicated the same to the district collectors for compliance.

Teams to scrutinise pending applications

Accordingly, the district collectors are directed to constitute two to three teams in the Tahsildars’ offices which would be headed by Tahsildar/Deputy Tahsildar/Revenue Inspector to scrutinise the pending applications, undertake field inspection and prepare reports. The team should consist of revenue functionaries available in the Tahsildar office, paralegals and community surveyors working in the District Rural Development Agencies (DRDA), agricultural extension officers and panchayat secretaries. Necessary training should be given to these officers to take up disposal of the pending applications.

The pending applications should be distributed among the teams either module wise or village wise by the Tahsildar. The District Collector on his part had been directed to provide access to pending applications and the documents submitted along with those applications to the teams. The teams would also be given a copy of the reports, if any, on the pending applications. The teams should ensure that information is given to the applicants through village level officers and/or WhatsApp or phone or SMS.

The teams should verify the applications and the documents submitted along with them. They should verify land records – Setwar, Khadra Pahani, Sessla Pahani, old pahanies, 1B register and Dharani besides verifying assignment/inam/PoT registers/Bhoodan/Waqf/Endowment lands details in cases where it is required.

Physical verification of land

The team should visit the villages for physical verification of the land and conduct local enquiries. Based on the field enquiry, they should prepare reports on each application recommending acceptance or rejection. All the reports should be vetted by the Tahsildar for approval by the authority concerned.

The approving authority should give speaking orders accepting or rejecting the applications besides submitting reports on the prescribed format. “All the pending applications should be cleared during the special drive and the district collectors should ensure that no application is pending beyond this timeline,” the CCLA Navin Mittal said in a circular.