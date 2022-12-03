Special drive clears over 3K passport applications

December 03, 2022 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

In order to bring down the long waiting time for submission of passport applications under ‘Tatkal’ category, five PSKs and 14 POPSKs under the Regional Passport Office Hyderabad conducted a special drive on Saturday and processed over 3,000 applications.

According to Regional Passport Officer Dasari Balaiah, appointments for 3,200 applications released for Saturday were processed during the special drive. About 98% of the applications/appointments booked in the city and about 65% of the applications booked elsewhere in the State were processed in the drive.

Two touts who were causing disturbance at Ameerpet PSK were handed over to the local police station. Applicants expressed appreciation to MEA, Police and Postal Department for organising the special drive aimed at reducing the appointment availability time.

To keep the momentum towards reducing the long waiting time, it was decided to keep open all five PSKs and 14 POPSKs open on all Saturdays this month to process the applications.

