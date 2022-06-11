Special drive against tinted glasses, number plates 

Hyderabad Traffic Police will conduct a special drive against tinted glass windows for cars and irregular registration number plates for all vehicles starting June 18, Saturday.

As per Central Motor Vehicle Rule 100, the police cited, vehicle owners should ensure the visual transmission of light is not less than 70% for the windscreen and the rear window. The side windows are to be maintained so as to ensure visual transmission of light is not less than 50%.

Regarding registration number plates, the police citing CMV Rules and the Motor Vehicles Act Rules said the temporary registration of the vehicle will be valid only for one month.

Violators, the police warned, will face legal action besides being booked under Section 188 –disobedience to order promulgated by public servant, and under the Hyderabad City Police Act.