Special drive against roadside stopping of vehicles on highway

Vehicles parked on roadside are main causes of accidents on highway, says SP

More than 600 vehicles, parked or illegally stopped on the NH-65 (Hyderabad-Vijayawada) in the district, were booked for violations.

Superintendent of Police R. Bhaaskaran said the numbers pertain only to one week of the special drive the department has been conducting against roadside stopping of vehicles on the highway.

The district police chief said several violations such as wrong-place parking, leaving vehicles without caution and taking a break on the roadside or the like, have been main cause for increase in accidents in the recent times.

Further, to prevent accidents due to speeding, the highway stretch in the district has been fitted with CCTV cameras and officials are operating speed guns to enforce safe speed limits, he added.