Special drive against illegal use of sirens

The Hyderabdad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand on Monday morning asked netizens to share proof of vehicles having illegal sirens via social media, adding that he had ordered the officials to conduct a special drive against this menace and detain and seize all vehicles using the system. Netizens thanked the official and appreciated his swift response, while asking him to crackdown on the shops selling the sirens in the first place to begin with.

Mr. Anand, acknowledging a tweet posted by a journalist about vehicles using sirens on roads unnecessarily, replied saying, “Yes we agree with you that this illegal use of sirens by all and sundry is creating lot of traffic issues and disturbing maintenance of traffic flow. I request all the public to keep reporting with proof of such vehicles using illegal sirens.” (sic)

As per the orders, a city wide drive was conducted on Monday by the Hyderabad Traffic Police. “The drive was primarily against ambulances using sirens without patients, and for other vehicles. We had conducted a drive against vehicles with modified horns a few months ago but now the focus is primarily on the illegal use of sirens, as per the orders. We have also seen some unregistered ambulances operating in the city through the drive. A total of 25 cases were booked from the East Zone alone,” said Traffic ACP of East Zone, S. Sampath Kumar.

“This is the first time we are going behind offenders with additional fitting of sirens. We will find an easier way to detect them, while the complaints and tips from social media platforms are always welcome to tackle this menace. We will also be running a check on shops providing the services to fit such illegal parts,” said another official from the city traffic police.