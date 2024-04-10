Special Court takes cognisance of three major ED cases

April 10, 2024 04:56 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a prosecution complaint (PC) against former deputy director of Mines and Geology-Guntur Yadavalli Naga Raja Vara Prasad, in the special court on March 26. The court took cognisance of the complaint on April 9.

A probe was initiated by the ED earlier based on an FIR registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in which it attached movable and immovable properties to the tune of ₹2.06 crore in the name of the accused and his family members under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

In another such case, the ED filed a PC against Sappa Ramakrishna Das, the then Sub-Registrar, Dwarkanagar, Visakhapatnam, in a special court, on March 21. The court took cognisance of the complaint on April 9.

A probe was initiated by the ED based on an FIR registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau and attached movable and immovable properties to the tune of ₹1.85 crore in the names of the accused and his family members under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The ED, Hyderabad Zonal Office had filed a PC against Pinninti Subramanya Srinivas in the special court, Visakhapatnam on February 29. The court took cognizance of the complaint on April 9. ED initiated an investigation on the basis of a Letter Rogatory received from the Embassy of Qatar in New Delhi in August 2020, alleging that he had accepted bribes in Qatar by abusing his official position and remitted the proceeds thus generated to his bank accounts in India.

In the probe that followed, ED attached movable and immovable properties to the tune of ₹1.40 crore in the name of the accused.

“While working as Head of Buyer Department in M/s. AI Meeraee Consumer Good Company at Doha, Qatar, he abused his official position and received bribes from the suppliers for giving undue favours to them causing heavy losses to the said company and amassed huge ill-gotten money which was utilised for the acquisition of immovable properties and investments in mutual funds, LIC polices,” an ED official said.