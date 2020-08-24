Special court passes order stalling RGV’s film

Petition says it is based on Nalgonda honour killing and attack on privacy

The Special Court for SC/ST, Nalgonda, on Monday passed interim orders for immediate stalling of Murder, a film by Ram Gopal Verma “based on the saga of Amruthavarshini and her father T. Maruthi Rao”.

Amruthavarshini, widow of Perumalla Pranay Kumar, victim of the honour killing at Miryalaguda in September 2018, had approached the court to stall the film. Her July 31 plea states that the film is her true story — based on her personal life, includes re-production of the actual scenes, and yet it was being made without her or the family members’ consent, which amounts to attack on the right to privacy. The Special Court allowed her petition, and involved three postponements till August 14, including hearing arguments of both the sides, and the orders were to be posted on August 19.

On Monday, the Court passed interim orders and said the film should be stalled till the disposal of the main suit — that the film is Amruthavarshini’s true story, for which evidence submitted will be examined, trials run and arguments heard. Lawyer representing Amruthavarshini, D. Narasimha said the summary of the interim order was that the film, intruding into the personal lives and being made without consent, will not be allowed.

“Pranay’s murder case is still in the court. The film’s content such as the released trailer-song Thappu cheste dhandinchadam thappa? Muppu lonchi thappinchadam thappa? (Is it wrong to punish when a mistake is committed? Is it wrong to save from falling in danger?) would create prejudice among people while the trial is in progress,” he added.

Earlier last month, Perumalla Balaswamy, father of Pranay knocked at the court’s door and complained that the film and its related content on various platforms was subjecting the family to severe abuse and causing hurt. And based on the complaint, the Court instructed Miryalaguda police on July 4 to book Mr. Verma and the film producer Natti Karuna under various provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, and others. An investigation by Miryalaguda police is also in progress to nab social media users, who had indulged in abuse.