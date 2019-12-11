Special court for speedy justice to rape victim lauded

The designation of Adilabad Fifth Sessions Judge as Special Court for speedy trial of the Yellapatar gang rape and murder case on Wednesday has been welcomed by all sections of the society in old undivided Adilabad district.

Leaders of various organisations said that this would help assuage the feelings of the victim’s family to some extent.

Adilabad district president of SC Rights Protection Society and State convenor of the Buddhist Society of India R. Pragna Kumar welcomed the decision and said that the SC community has full faith in the judiciary. “The culprits will be punished and justice will be done to the family,” he asserted.

Member of the State Haj Committee from Jainoor mandal in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district Mohammed Imtiaz Khan also welcomed the designation of the Special Court. He said speedy trial should result in strongest of punishments for the accused.

The Yellapatar case relates to the rape and murder of an SC woman in Lingapur mandal of KB Asifabad district on November 24. Political parties and citizens had alleged discrimination against SCs as the State government took time to respond to their demand for justice to the victim.

Meanwhile, the victim’s husband Teku Gopi (37), a resident of Jainoor mandal, has been appointed as office subordinate in the district administration. GO 643 was issued by KB Asifabad Collector Rajeevgandhi Hanumanthu to this effect on Wednesday.