Special campaign on Dec. 3, 4 for voter registration

November 30, 2022 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad district election officer (DEO) and GHMC Commissioner D.S.Lokesh Kumar has ordered mandatory presence of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) at their designated polling stations on December 3 and 4 for a special campaign for voter registration and scrutiny of voters’ list.

BLOs should be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and in case of absence, action will be taken against them, Mr.Lokesh Kumar warned.

Those who have completed 18 years of age by January 1, 2023, should register themselves as voters by applying through Form 6, and those who seek deletion should apply through Form 7, a statement from GHMC said.

Changes in voters’ list, transfer of polling stations, corrections in voter details, and addition of disability may be applied for through Form 8. All the forms should be kept available in sufficient numbers at the respective polling stations, and complaints about non-availability of forms should be prevented, the DEO directed.

Any problems should be notified to the supervisory officials or Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (EROs). Monitoring teams from the Chief Elector Officer’s office may visit the polling booths to inspect the process, and the BLOs should be on the alert for the same, he said, and asked the supervisory officials and EROs to each visit at least 10 polling booths and submit reports.

Mr.Lokesh Kumar also directed the officials to identify VVIPs such as public representatives, sportsmen, journalists, judiciary members and others in their respective purviews, and ensure that they are on the voters’ list.

Meanwhile, the GHMC is roping in college students to conduct awareness programmes about voter registration. As part of this, students from Nizam College and AMS College conducted street plays at Irrum Manzil Metro Rail station and Prasad’s multiplex respectively, explaining Aadhaar linkage, correction and deletion from voters’ list.