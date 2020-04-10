Special Cabinet meeting today

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will chair a special State Cabinet meeting at Pragathi Bhavan here on Saturday.

The Cabinet meeting at 3 p.m. will discuss at length the situation arising out of the spread of coronavirus.

The State Cabinet may also discuss the need to extend the lockdown implemented to curtail the spread of the virus, State’s economic situation, future course of action, assistance given to the poor and migrant workers in the State, procurement of the agriculture produce, loss due to hailstorm and other issues, a press release informed.