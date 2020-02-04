Special buses to Medaram

As hordes of devotees from every nook and corner of the erstwhile Khammam district are set to embark on a pilgrimage to the four-day Sammakka-Sarakka jatara slated to begin in Mulugu district on Wednesday, the TSRTC has pressed into service around 345 special buses to ferry pilgrims to Medaram.

The special buses are being operated from Khammam, Kothagudem,Yellandu, Manuguru, Bhadrachalam and Palvancha. The TSRTC officials have made elaborate arrangements under the supervision of the Corporation’s Khammam Regional Manager Krishna Murthy to ensure smooth operation of special buses from different places in the district to Medaram by deploying adequate crew at the designated points to handle the huge rush of pilgrims in the next four days.

Of the total 345 special buses, 110 buses are deployed in Kothagudem, the district headquarters of the predominantly tribal populated Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, in anticipation of heavy influx of Medaram-bound pilgrims from the Agency areas during the jatara season.

The fare for special buses from Khammam to Medaram has been fixed at ₹ 410 (adults) and ₹ 210 (children). The ticket price for jatara special buses from Kothagudem to Medaram has been fixed at ₹ 280 (adults) and ₹ 150 (children), according to TSRTC sources.

The TSRTC depot managers can be contacted on their mobile phone numbers: DM, Khammam: 9959225958, DM, Madhira: 9959225961, DM, Sattupalli: 9959225962, DM, Kothagudem: 9959225959, DM, Bhadrachalam: 9959225960, DM, Manuguru: 9959225963.