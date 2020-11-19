Special bus services for Vaikunta Ekadasi

Bhadrachalam temple festival from Dec. 15 --Jan 4

Anticipating a steady increase in footfall of devotees to Bhadrachalam, the abode of Lord Sitaramachandra Swamy, during the upcoming Vaikunta Ekadasi festivities next month, the TSRTC has revived the special bus services between Bhadrachalam town and Parnashala, the holy site in Dummugudem mandal.

The annual fete "Vaikunta Ekadasi Prayukta Adyayanotsavamlu" is scheduled to be held from December 15, 2020 to January 4, 2021 at the famous Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam.

It will feature the Teppotsavam, the celestial boat ride, and the Uttara (Vaikunta) Dwara Darshanam, on December 24 and 25 respectively.

The temple town, popularly known as south Ayodhya, is expected to witness a large turnout of devotees from within the State and neighbouring States during the two major events of the annual fete at the fag end of the year.

The TSRTC has deployed four special buses for ferrying passengers from Bhadrachalam to Parnashala, the famous religious site located about 35 km from Bhadrachalam on the banks of the Godavari, TSRTC sources said.

The historic shrine in Bhadrachalam witnessed a low turnout of devotees in the initial couple of weeks after the temple was reopened for darshan in adherence to physical distancing norms on June 8 after more than two and a half months of coronavirus-induced lockdown period.

The gradual rise in the number of devotees visiting the temple in the past few weeks prompted the authorities to reintroduce the special bus services between Bhadrachalam and Parnashala, famous for its intricately carved sculptures illustrating the main episodes of Lord Sri Rama’s “vanavasam” (exile in Dandakaranya).

According to legends, Parnashala served as the hermitage of Lord Rama during his vanavasam along with Sita in Dandakaranya forest region.