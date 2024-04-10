Speaking one’s mother tongue is the way to preserve it, says Venkaiah Naidu  

April 10, 2024 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - HYDERABAD

Speaking one’s mother tongue is a way to preserve it, but it would face an existential threat if there is growing obsession with a foreign language, said former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu.

The responsibility would be of the parents not to feel inferior about one’s native language, to make children love their mother tongue, he said.

Speaking at Sri Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University, while presenting the Justice Avula Sambasiva Rao awards here, Mr. Naidu said there is need for a comprehensive study on ‘Andhrula Charitra’ and it needs to be delivered to society with scientific perspectives. He remembered Justice Avula Sambasiva Rao not only as an upright judge but also as a great humanitarian who brought pride to Telugu people. The 2023 award was presented to Vakulabharanam Ramakrishna, a retired professor at Sri Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University and the 2024 award was presented to Mannam Venkata Rayudu, publisher and founder of Manasu foundation.

Vice-Chancellor of the university Tangeda Kishan Rao, former vice-chancellor Avula Manjulatha, and others were present.

