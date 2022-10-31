Speaking lies is in the DNA of BJP: Harish Rao 

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao has alleged that speaking lies unabated has become the DNA of Bharatiya Janata Party as its leaders have been reeling out lies again and again and the success of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s public meeting near Chandur on Sunday has made their minds blank.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday along with party leader K. Venkatesh Yadav, K. Swamy Goud, D. Sravan, G. Deviprasad Rao, the Minister said a large number of people attended the public meeting of the Chief Minister near Chandur by reaching their venue by foot from surrounding villages and it was the indication of their affection for KCR.

Turning to the alleged MLAs’ poaching episode, Mr. Harish Rao said it had made it amply clear that State leaders of BJP, including its president Bandi Sanjay and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy were not even in the loop of the party’s Central leaders plans. The two have no knowledge on any issue, including the Centre’s plans to meter agricultural energy consumption in the name of reforms.

Mr. Harish Rao released documents sent by the Centre to the State government in support of his repeated claims that the Centre was planning to install meters to agricultural pump-sets. Citing letters from Ministry of Finance dated June 9, 2021 and from REC dated October 28, 2021 to the State government, he said it was clearly mentioned in the letters that the State would be given an additional 5% borrowing facility under FRBM Act, provided it agreed to install meters to farm power connections and also to incentivise farmers after fixing meters if they consumed less energy than prescribed.

However, the Chief Minister had announced in the Assembly itself that he would not allow installation of meters to farm power connections at any cost even if it cost the State ₹30,000 crore borrowing facility at ₹6,000 crore per year for 5 years.

On Munugode, he said 99% of Munugode people were receiving State government benefits and any woman in the constituency would tell whether they were received treated Krishna water or not. “During the campaigning, a sister told me that it was over four years she had carried a pitcher to get drinking water as safe drinking water was being supplied to every household,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Mr. Swamy Goud and others criticised BJP leaders for making allegations against TNGOs (employees) and said they would not have joined the movement for Statehood in 2009 had they mortgaged their self-respect.