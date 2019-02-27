Speaker tours constituency

Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy has said that under the Mission Bhagiratha scheme drinking water to every household will be supplied by March-end and bulk water has already reached and safe drinking water is being given to a majority houses.

Riding pillion on the motorbike he went round several villages in his Banswada constituency on Wednesday. Interacting with the residents, he said that 95 % work of the scheme was over and once the scheme started on full scale drinking water woes would disappear.

Reiterating that he would be always available and accessible to everyone in the constituency whatever position he holds, he said that those who were in public life must be simple with the elevation in positions. He assured that he would be fulfilling all the promises he made to people during the electioneering.

Mr. Srinivas Reddy toured Roykur and Roykur camp in Rudrur mandal, Bardipur tanda and Kallur in Kotagiri mandal. Residents gave him a rousing reception in all the villages.

He said that the Kaleshwaram Project was being built at an estimated cost of ₹80,000 crore to provide water for irrigation for two crops in a year and work has been going on at a brisk pace. If the project was complete Nizam Sagar could be filled easily, he said.

The Speaker said that the Government was providing pensions to 40 lakh old aged, widows, beedi workers and the differently abled.