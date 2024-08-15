GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Speaker Gaddam Prasad hoists national flag on Telangana Assembly premises  

Published - August 15, 2024 05:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD 

The Hindu Bureau
Assembly speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar hoisted the national flag at the Telangana Assembly premises on the nation’s 78th Independence Day on Thursday (August 15, 2024).

Assembly speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar hoisted the national flag at the Telangana Assembly premises on the nation’s 78th Independence Day on Thursday (August 15, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Assembly speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar hoisted the national flag at the Telangana Assembly premises on the nation’s 78th Independence Day on Thursday (August 15, 2024).  The event saw participation from Members of the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council, Legislative Secretary Dr. V. Narasimha Charyalu, Chief Marshal Karnakar, and Assembly officers and staff.  Prior to the flag hoisting, the speaker, along with Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy and other dignitaries, paid floral tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi. 

