Speaker does not show up; 3 BRS MLAs fail to submit privilege motion notice

BRS MLAs V. Sunitha Laxma Reddy, Padi Kaushik Reddy and Dr. K. Sanjay said on Friday that Speaker G. Prasad Kumar was not present in his chambers in the Assembly, even after giving them an appointment. The three legislators wanted to submit a privilege motion notice to the Speaker against officials for violation of protocol in their constituencies.

They went to the Assembly on Friday after taking an appointment to meet the Speaker to give the notice and waited for two hours even after the scheduled meeting time of 11 a.m., they told the media. There was no response from the Speaker in spite of repeated calls, they added.

The BRS MLAs also said that they would try to meet the Speaker again, whenever given time, and lodge the privilege motion notice.

Protocol was being indiscriminately violated by some officials in Karimnagar district, Mr. Kaushik Reddy said, adding that a criminal case was registered against him for demanding a review meeting of the Education department. He wanted to move a privilege motion notice against the Zilla Parishad CEO and District Education Officer.

Reiterating that he was fighting only on issues concerning people in his constituency, he said that he would not rest until the DEO was suspended and action taken against the ZP CEO. The two were violating the Constitution and forgetting that all were equal before the law. He pointed out that there was no change in the attitude of the officers despite the court admonishing them.

Mr. Reddy said that Kalyana Laxmi cheques were getting bounced due to the attitude of the authorities concerned.

Foul language against KCR

Condemning the comments of Congress MLA from Vemulawada Aadi Srinivas on former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Dr. Sanjay said that the MLA would not grow as a leader by using foul language against KCR. He (Srinivas) was nowhere in the movement for statehood to Telangana, when KCR led it from the front. He suggested the Congress MLA to focus on problems in the district instead of efforts to win over the Chief Minister.

