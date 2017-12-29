Speaker connects with people in his constituency

Setting a precedence for public representatives, Telangana Assembly Speaker S. Madhusudhana Chary undertook what he called ‘Palle Pragathi Nidra’, wherein he decided to stay overnight in a village once in a while, in his constituency.

On Wednesday night, he visited Karkapalli village in Mulug Ghanpur mandal and stayed there overnight. Villagers flocked around him and to interact.

“This is my second stay in the village. During the separate Telangana movement, I came here and spent whole night at Rajaiah’s residence,” he recalled. Then he visited Rajaiah’s residence in 2012, and spent some time reminiscing the old days.

Every villager fondly came forward to talk to him. The Speaker inaugurated a community hall constructed with an estimate of ₹13 lakh. He went on a morning walk visiting various colonies within the village in wee hours of Thursday.

Addressing the villagers, he said the TRS government has done a lot, which no other government ever did. He said works worth ₹10 crore were executed and now works on cement concrete works were sanctioned. “The leaders of other parties never bothered to visit villages or try to understand the problems faced by the people. They only aspired for votes and power, unlike the present TRS party which is keen on ensuring benefits of a separate Telangana to people of the newly-born State,” he said.

An elderly Mr. Rajaiah told newsmen that he was delighted to see a leader who visited the village after winning the village. Never in the past had a leader bothered to come again to meet people after winning elections.

Speaking to newsmen, Mr. Madhusudhana Chary said the present programme was close to his heart. He said it not only helps him know the problems of people directly, it will also infuse a sense of confidence among the people that there was somebody who cares for them.

“I ask them if they got benefit under so and so welfare scheme. Those who did not get will be identified and officials will be informed of the same,” he added.