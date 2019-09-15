Speaker allocates Opposition benches to MIM, Cong. wants it back

The Congress demanded that the Opposition benches be re-allotted to them as they were the biggest opposition party in the Assembly and that the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) was a friendly part of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

In a letter submitted to Speaker Pocharam Sreenivas Reddy, Congress Legislature Party Leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Manthani MLA D. Sreedhar Babu said that it was unfair to allot the Opposition benches to the AIMIM party.

Public stand

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi too have declared on several occasions that they were friendly parties and there is no other evidence needed for that.

Among the other opposition parties in the current Telangana Legislative Assembly the Congress Party has the highest number of MLAs and the party should be restored the status of being the largest opposition party.

“In the best practices of democracy the Opposition benches should be re-allotted to the Congress,” the two Congress MLAs demanded.