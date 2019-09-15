Telangana

Speaker allocates Opposition benches to MIM, Cong. wants it back

Telangana Assembly Speaker Parige (Pocharam) Srinivas Reddy along with TRS Rajya Sabha MP K. Keshava Rao.

Telangana Assembly Speaker Parige (Pocharam) Srinivas Reddy along with TRS Rajya Sabha MP K. Keshava Rao.   | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

more-in

MIM is a friendly party of ruling TRS: CLP leader

The Congress demanded that the Opposition benches be re-allotted to them as they were the biggest opposition party in the Assembly and that the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) was a friendly part of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

In a letter submitted to Speaker Pocharam Sreenivas Reddy, Congress Legislature Party Leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Manthani MLA D. Sreedhar Babu said that it was unfair to allot the Opposition benches to the AIMIM party.

Public stand

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi too have declared on several occasions that they were friendly parties and there is no other evidence needed for that.

Among the other opposition parties in the current Telangana Legislative Assembly the Congress Party has the highest number of MLAs and the party should be restored the status of being the largest opposition party.

“In the best practices of democracy the Opposition benches should be re-allotted to the Congress,” the two Congress MLAs demanded.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Telangana
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 21, 2019 1:09:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/speaker-allocates-opposition-benches-to-mim-cong-wants-it-back/article29419591.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY