SPDCL uses thermo-vision cameras to find weak spots in power supply in Hyderabad

To improve the reliability of power supply in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area, the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd. (TGSPDCL) is using newer technologies to identify loose contacts and other issues caused by weather and high load on electrical equipment and power lines.

Recently, the utility procured 35 advanced thermo-vision cameras and handed them over to assistant engineers (AEs) in the GHMC area. According to Chairman and Managing Director of TGSPDCL Musharraf Faruqui, these cameras can detect thermal anomalies, referred to as “red hots”, which indicate loose contact on overhead lines, lugs (cable connectors), breakers, transformers, clamps and others.

By identifying the loose contacts early, the utility was able to schedule and perform necessary maintenance before any significant disruption happens. Earlier, the staff could only inspect the lines at night as, without any equipment, it would not be possible to identify red hots in daylight.

The CMD said the new equipment would allow timely intervention and maintenance, reducing the risk of unexpected power outages and enhancing overall reliability of the power distribution.