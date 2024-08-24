SPDCL to replace metal clamps with FRP silicon clamps to save small animals from electrocution

The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TGSPDCL) has decided to replace the metal clamps used in horn gap (HG) fuse and insulator sets, live wire and earthing points at distribution transformers and line breakers and limbs of other electrical equipment with specially designed fibre reinforced polymer (FRP) silicon clamps.

According to the Chairman and Managing Director of the Southern Discom Musharraf Faruqui, the decision to replace the metal clamps has been taken not only to save reptiles such as lizards, iguana, squirrel and other small animals such as cats and birds from getting electrocuted on perching/climbing the electrical installations and lines but to bring down the incidents of tripping due to such reptiles and small animals.

Based on the analysis of supply interruptions, it was identified that nearly 14% incidents of power tripping were due to movements of reptiles and small animals on the power lines and installations and it was decided to go for FRP silicon clamps to address the dual problem of small animals getting electrocuted and reducing incidents of tripping, Mr. Faruqui said.

He stated that the movement of reptiles and small animals on transmission and distribution lines was also leading to tripping of feeders and disruptions in power supply. He explained that the new FRP silicon clamps are non-conductive and they prevent reptiles and small animals from being electrocuted even if they come in contact with the metal clamps being used now.

Initially, about 3,000 FRP silicon clamps will be installed in areas with high tree density and reptile population. The initiative is likely to benefit reptiles and reduce power supply disruptions, Mr. Faruqui said.