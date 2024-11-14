SPDCL to deploy 101 Emergency Response Team vehicles on lines of ambulance from December 1

HYDERABAD

The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL) will soon deploy 101 Emergency Response Team (ERT) vehicles, introduced last month on the lines of medical ambulances, equipped with advanced equipment to swiftly address power supply interruptions and emergencies.

Deputy Chief Minister M. Bhatti Vikramarka, who handles the Energy portfolio too, launched a few such vehicles in Greater Hyderabad during the third week of October to offer emergency electricity supply restoration services in case of any interruptions, damage to lines and other distribution infrastructure for various reasons, as the ambulances do in case of health emergencies.

50 ERTs for Metro zone, 21 for RR

Based on the performance of the vehicles introduced last month for providing efficient and effective services to consumers, chairman and managing director (CMD) of the Southern Discom, Musharraf Faruqui, issued orders on Thursday (November 14, 2024) allocating a total of 101 such ERT/electrical ambulance vehicles. According to the CMD, 50 of them would be deployed in the Metro Zone, 21 for the Rangareddy Zone, 19 for the Medchal Zone and 11 for the Rural Zone in addition to the existing vehicles.

New ERT vehicles on field from December 1

He stated that the new ERT vehicles would be available on the field from December 1. Each of the ERT vehicles would be equipped with one Assistant Engineer, three skilled personnel, walkie-talkie, a thermo-vision camera and latest safety equipment such as helmet, earth rod, gloves, safety belt, conductor, LT/HT cable, spanner kit, 14-feet adjustable ladder, axe, rope, LT/HT fuse wire, insulator, a power saw/wood cutter, etc and others.

In addition, the ERT vehicles would also be suitable for transporting a 100 kVA capacity distribution transformer and four ERT team members. The ERT personnel would get in touch with persons who make calls on toll-free number 1912 and would attend to emergencies after learning about the problem/issue. According to official sources, the vehicles along with drivers would be hired from third-party agencies.

