SPDCL gearing up to meet high energy demand next summer

Chairman and Managing Director of Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) Musharraf Faruqui has instructed officials to strengthen the transmission and distribution network in Discom to handle the expected high power load and energy demand next summer.

At a review meeting with Telangana Transco Director (Transmission) T. Jagath Reddy and senior engineers of the Discom here on Thursday, he stated that the peak demand (load) of power recorded last year was 3,756 megawatt (MW), but this year it went up to 4,352 MW already with a growth of about 16%.

At the same time the highest consumption of energy in a day was 81.39 million units last year, while it clocked 90.68 MU already this year with a growth of 12%.

The CMD said the demand of power and energy was expected to record a growth of 20% to 25% during the coming summer season. He explained that the demand for energy was increasing significantly in areas such as Nemali Nagar, Gopanpally, Kokapet, Koheda, Thatti Annaram, Abdullapurmet, Mansan Pally, Aziz Nagar, Kandukur, K. Singaram, Mallapur, Vayupuri, Uppal Bhagayath, Dundigal and others mostly in the suburbs of Greater Hyderabad.

Maintenance and repair

He asked the officials to take steps to establish 220/132/33 kV substations wherever necessary and strengthen other networks in those areas as per the need. The ongoing maintenance and repair works should be completed within the stipulated time while maintaining quality, he said.

The CMD told the authorities to be vigilant in the matter of Line Clearance (LC) being taken for maintenance works. They should coordinate with Transco and Discom engineers while taking LCs and complete maintenance works 100% before Sankranti.

Director (Operations) Narasimhulu, Chief Engineer (TL&SS Metro Zone) of Transco, Chief Engineer (Metro) Chakrapani, Superintending Engineers and others attended the meeting.

