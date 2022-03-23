SPDCL bags two Green Energy awards

March 23, 2022 21:53 IST

Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd has bagged two Green Energy awards – winner (gold) in “Top Discom-Renewable Energy” category and also winner in “Innovative Projects and Jury Choice (decentralised solar generation) category – in the Indian Chamber of Commerce 10 th Green Energy Summit and 2 nd Green Urja Energy Efficiency Awards.

Chairman and Managing Director of TSSPDCL G. Raghuma Reddy received the awards virtually at the event held on web platform on Wednesday. According to a press release, the jury has selected the Discom for its outstanding performance in deployment of distributed solar energy to meet agricultural demand and enabling daytime power supply to agriculture sector, which also helped in substantial benefits in reducing transmission losses as also avoiding high capital cost.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Raghuma Reddy said the renewable energy (installed) capacity has grown from 54 megawatt in June 2014 to 3,258 MW by January 2022 with a compound annual growth rate of 67%. He stated that they had integrated 2,998 MW of solar energy to the grid, which was highest in the country. The installed roof-top solar capacity in the Discom area was 201 MW as of January this year.