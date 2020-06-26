‘Spare’ drivers, conductors not being treated fairly: RTC trade union

The TSRTC Employee Union has alleged that workers who are reporting to duty, and are being treated as either ‘spare’ drivers or conductors on account of a reduced fleet being pressed into service, are being marked as on leave.
According to K Raji Reddy from the TSRTC EU, since the resumption of inter-district and intra-district bus services on May 19, the transport juggernaut has been making use of fewer buses and personnel across depots. “We are saying that those who are reporting as spare should not be marked as on leave. They should be treated on par with others. We condemn this. We have written a letter to the Managing Director and have asked for him to intervene,” Mr Reddy said.
Meanwhile, trade unions such as the Staff and Workers Federation as well as the TSRTC EU have reiterated their demand that diesel be brought within the ambit of the Goods and Services Tax. They said that the unabated rise of fuel prices in the country, especially diesel, would deal a body blow to the TSRTC. “The TSRTC would clock 36 lakh km per day. This has gone down by half due to the pandemic. The revenue would be ₹ 12 crore per day. Now is roughly a quarter of it. Were are losing revenue and the diesel prices are adding an additional, heavy burden. This is why we are asking that diesel be brought under GST,” V S Rao from the SWF said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath