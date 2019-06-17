Spacious accommodation for legislators in new quarters

Members of the Assembly and Council will henceforth have spacious apartments with all amenities whenever they visit the State Capital.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao accompanied by Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy formally inaugurated the newly constructed MLAs’ Quarters at Hyderguda in the heart of the city on Monday.

The Chief Minister went round to check the construction as well as the amenities that had been put in place in the new complex. The inauguration was preceded by conduct of vedic rituals since early morning.

The new complex has 120 flats, each with 2,500 sq.ft area, with 10 flats accommodated on each floor of the complex which had total five blocks. The flats had been designed to cater to residential as well as official needs of the legislators.

In addition to the flats for legislators, the complex has 120 servant quarters of 325 sq.ft each while another 36 flats of 1,000 sq.ft each had been constructed for the staff deployed on maintenance and other duties. This apart, another block of 1.25 lakh sq.ft had been constructed for catering to IT and other amenities of legislators and a separate building had been allotted to the security personnel.

The complex is equipped with parking for 270 vehicles as also 23 special rooms where the legislators could hold meetings with their constituents. The new complex comprises club house, gym and super market and the government had allocated ₹ 166 crore for its construction.