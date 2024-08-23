GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Space on Wheels’ vehicle showcased India’s space missions

Published - August 23, 2024 11:34 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
‘Space on Wheels’ a mobile vehicle from the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) to showcase the aspects of India’s space missions was the highlight of the two day National Space Day celebrations held at the International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI), an autonomous R&D Centre of Department of Science and Technology, which concluded in Hyderabad on Thursday (August 22, 2024)

NRSC senior scientist Srinivas coordinated the mobile exhibition, which was enthusiastically received by students, employees, and young researchers. The event was also marked by a lecture on “Touching Lives While Touching the Moon: Indian Space Saga” by former NRSC director YVN Krishnamurthy and now professor at the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram, about the importance of remote sensing and geospatial technologies in resource management. ARCI director R. Vijay, Associate directors P.K. Jain and D.S. Rao also participated, said a press release.

