Space for NTR at the plenary

KCR and KTR mention TDP founder respectfully

The legendary N.T. Rama Rao was fondly recalled and respectfully mentioned at the Plenary of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) by both Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao.

KCR recalled how a great leader like N.T. Rama Rao was removed as Chief Minister misusing the Governor’s office and how the Telugus gave a fitting reply in the following elections giving a massive majority.

KTR went a step further praising the TDP founder N.T. Rama Rao as a legend among the Telugus for rewriting political history of Telugu people. There are only two people among the Telugus who changed the political landscape forever. If NTR had rewritten history, KCR has also rewritten political history apart from creating a new state.

The respect with which the late leader was recalled surprised many and some of them started seeing the political overtones in it. “Is it to satisfy the people from the Seemandhra origin in Hyderabad,” was the discussion. More so, for the reason that KCR had always questioned the presence of “Andhra parties’ in Telangana after the new state was formed.