SP holds meetings with tendu leaf traders, contractors of the LWE affected areas in Bhadradri Kothagudem district

Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju on Wednesday held a meeting with the tendu leaf traders and contractors in Kothagudem town of Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Tendu leaf traders and contractors from the Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, bordering Chhattisgarh, attended the meeting, sources said.

Mr Rohith Raju inquired about the issues facing them in the areas along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border and asked them to safeguard the interests of Adivasi dependent on tendu leaf collection, the prime source of supplementary income for them.

According to police sources, the SP wanted them to take precautions while moving in the Agency areas and immediately inform the police about the movement of the rebels of the banned CPI (Maoist).

