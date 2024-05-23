GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

SP holds meetings with tendu leaf traders, contractors of the LWE affected areas in Bhadradri Kothagudem district

Published - May 23, 2024 05:21 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju on Wednesday held a meeting with the tendu leaf traders and contractors in Kothagudem town of Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Tendu leaf traders and contractors from the Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, bordering Chhattisgarh, attended the meeting, sources said.

Mr Rohith Raju inquired about the issues facing them in the areas along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border and asked them to safeguard the interests of Adivasi dependent on tendu leaf collection, the prime source of supplementary income for them.

According to police sources, the SP wanted them to take precautions while moving in the Agency areas and immediately inform the police about the movement of the rebels of the banned CPI (Maoist).

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.