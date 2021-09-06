SP convinces tribals to get vaccinated

Tribals in remote hamlets shunned modern medicine

Tribals from remote hamlets in the Adilabad district who had shunned getting vaccinated for COVID-19 infection, have now come to the mainstream and got the vaccine administered.

Some 115 tribals stood up in a queue and got their dose of vaccination done on Monday at 16 remote hamlets of Sirikonda mandal in Utnoor police sub-division.

This was made possible due to the persistent efforts of District Superintendent of Police M. Rajesh Chandra who took a special interest and convinced the tribal elders to accept the live-saving COVID-19 vaccination. Tribals in those hamlets are in the habit of getting physical ailments treated by consuming ayurvedic potions or the bark of some trees.

Mr. Rajesh urged the tribals not to take local medicines given by unqualified doctors. He explained to them that health inclusiveness by roping in all sections of society would stop the spread of the deadly virus.

A mega health camp was also conducted by the police in association with the district health officials in which as many as 612 people participated and underwent the medical examinations.