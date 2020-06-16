Soyabean seed ruckus in ZP general body

ADILABAD

16 June 2020 19:46 IST

ZP resolves to surrender Agriculture Officer

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi faced a piquant situation during the Adilabad Zilla Parishad general body meeting here on Tuesday when Agriculture Department officials differed with MLAs on the question of supply of subsidised soyabean seeds in the district. Members in the general body were critical of the functioning of officials including the District Agriculture Officer (DAO) Asha Kumari who went on leave during the start of vaanakalam agriculture operations.

The general body passed a resolution to surrender the services of the DAO holding her responsible for hitch in supply of subsidised seeds. In charge DAO B. Venkati also came under severe criticism from Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna when he revealed that there would be supply shortfall as seed manufacturing companies in Madhya Pradesh were not able to meet the demand.

Earlier, Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao asked the district administration to state in clear terms whether soyabean seeds will be supplied to farmers in the coming days. While accusing Mr. Venkati of being ignorant of the scenario in terms of supply of seeds, Mr. Ramanna said he had spoken to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on the issue and the latter assured him of supply of sufficient quantity.

