Soyabean seed ruckus in ZP general body

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi faced a piquant situation during the Adilabad Zilla Parishad general body meeting here on Tuesday when Agriculture Department officials differed with MLAs on the question of supply of subsidised soyabean seeds in the district. Members in the general body were critical of the functioning of officials including the District Agriculture Officer (DAO) Asha Kumari who went on leave during the start of vaanakalam agriculture operations.
The general body passed a resolution to surrender the services of the DAO holding her responsible for hitch in supply of subsidised seeds. In charge DAO B. Venkati also came under severe criticism from Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna when he revealed that there would be supply shortfall as seed manufacturing companies in Madhya Pradesh were not able to meet the demand.
Earlier, Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao asked the district administration to state in clear terms whether soyabean seeds will be supplied to farmers in the coming days. While accusing Mr. Venkati of being ignorant of the scenario in terms of supply of seeds, Mr. Ramanna said he had spoken to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on the issue and the latter assured him of supply of sufficient quantity.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath