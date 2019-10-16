Soya farmers waiting for MSP operations to begin

As harvesting of soyabean crop picks up across Adilabad district, farmers are still unsure of purchase of the crop by the government under its minimum support price operations and are getting anxious. “Many of us are selling our produce for a low ₹ 3,200 to ₹ 3,300 per quintal in the absence of government purchase,” pointed out farmer Gnaneshwar Jadhav of Chincholi village in Ichoda mandal, seeking launch of MSP operations by the government at the earliest.

“The government has appointed Markfed as the nodal agency for soyabean purchase at the State level. Designation of nodal agencies at district level may take place by Tuesday,” hoped Adilabad District Manager of Markfed, Pullaiah.

“We are ready for launch of purchase operations in our yards. All preparations needed have been made,” asserted in-charge Assistant Director, Marketing, Ashfaq Ahmed.

“We have invested about ₹ 25,000 per acre for the crop and hope the produce commands more than the MSP. The quality of the crop is good,” opined Mr. Jadhav as he banked on his reasons for soyabean commanding better price in the market in the coming days.

The MSP for soyabean has been fixed at ₹ 3,710 per quintal which would prove to be remunerative for farmers as the continuous spells of rainfall during the monsoon did not damage the crop so far. “We are expecting an average yield of 7 to 8 quintals per acre as against the normal of 5 to 6 quintals this season,” hoped Adilabad Assistant Director of Agriculture, Shiv Kumar.

“The status of the crop which was cultivated in about 90,000 acres in the district is good and soyabean of the early variety is being harvested now. The late variety crop will be harvested within a couple of weeks,” he added, of the condition of the crop.

The condition of soyabean crop in neighbouring Kumram Bheem Asifabad district may not be as rosy thanks to some damage caused by the spells of rainfall. Therefore, harvesting is likely to start with some delay in that district.